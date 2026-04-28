Rece Hinds And Reds Face Rockies On April 28

Hinds is hitting for a .143 BA, .194 OBP and .250 SLG with a 45.2% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .444 and he has scored two runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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