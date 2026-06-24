Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Rockies On June 24

Suarez is 3-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up just one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.