Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Rockies On June 24
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is 3-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up just one hit.
The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.