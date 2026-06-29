Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Nationals On June 29

Suarez is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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