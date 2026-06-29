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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Nationals On June 29

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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