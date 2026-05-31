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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Guardians On May 31

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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