Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Guardians On May 31

Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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