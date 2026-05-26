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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Braves On May 26

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Suarez has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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