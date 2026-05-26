Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Braves On May 26

Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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