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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 27

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Suarez has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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