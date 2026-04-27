Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 27

Suarez is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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