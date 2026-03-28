Randy Vasquez And Padres Play Tigers On March 28

Vasquez went 6-7 with a 3.84 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Tigers averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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