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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Play Tigers On March 28

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vasquez went 6-7 with a 3.84 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Tigers averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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