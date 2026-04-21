Randy Vasquez And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 21

Vasquez is 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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