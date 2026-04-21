Randy Vasquez And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 21
Randy Vasquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Vasquez is 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.