Randy Vasquez And Padres Square Off Against Phillies On May 25
Randy Vasquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has +100 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Vasquez is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.