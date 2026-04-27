Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Cubs On April 27

Vasquez is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.