Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Cubs On April 27
Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Monday, April 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has +138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Vasquez is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.