Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 5

Arozarena is hitting for a .282 BA, .377 OBP and .454 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 72 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson (4-4) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

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