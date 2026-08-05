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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 5

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .282 BA, .377 OBP and .454 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 72 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson (4-4) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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