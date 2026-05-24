Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Royals On May 24

Arozarena is hitting for a .294 BA, .389 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 36 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Arozarena has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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