Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Royals On May 23

Arozarena is hitting for a .299 BA, .394 OBP and .462 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 36 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Arozarena has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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