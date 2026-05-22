Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 22

Arozarena is hitting for a .302 BA, .393 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 36 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Arozarena has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.

Noah Cameron (2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

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