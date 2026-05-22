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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 22

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .302 BA, .393 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 36 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Arozarena has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.

Noah Cameron (2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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