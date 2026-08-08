Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Rays On Aug. 8

Arozarena is hitting for a .282 BA, .376 OBP and .451 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 73 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (6-9) takes the mound for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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