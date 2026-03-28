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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Guardians On March 28

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena had a .238 BA, .334 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 95 runs. In 709 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs. Arozarena recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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