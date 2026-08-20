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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Brewers On Aug. 20

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .274 BA, .366 OBP and .452 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 80 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 27 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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