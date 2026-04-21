Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Athletics On April 21

Arozarena is hitting for a .279 BA, .386 OBP and .407 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 18 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Arozarena has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.38 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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