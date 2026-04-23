Randal Grichuk And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Grichuk is hitting for a .192 BA, .214 OBP and .308 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.