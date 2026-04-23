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Randal Grichuk
New York Yankees

Randal Grichuk

New York Yankees • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Randal Grichuk and his New York Yankees will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .192 BA, .214 OBP and .308 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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