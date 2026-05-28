Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Twins On May 28

Grichuk is hitting for a .270 BA, .299 OBP and .524 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 12 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Kendry Rojas (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.