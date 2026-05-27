Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 27

Grichuk is hitting for a .241 BA, .274 OBP and .517 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 11 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (1-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.