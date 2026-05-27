Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 27
Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Grichuk is hitting for a .241 BA, .274 OBP and .517 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 11 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Twins.
Connor Prielipp (1-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.