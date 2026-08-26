FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Rangers On Aug. 26

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .281 BA, .307 OBP and .561 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 31 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent action (on Aug. 22 against the Mets) he went 0 for 1.

MacKenzie Gore (7-9) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News