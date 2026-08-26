Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Rangers On Aug. 26

Grichuk is hitting for a .281 BA, .307 OBP and .561 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 31 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent action (on Aug. 22 against the Mets) he went 0 for 1.

MacKenzie Gore (7-9) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.

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