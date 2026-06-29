Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Orioles On June 29

Grichuk is hitting for a .268 BA, .303 OBP and .580 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 20 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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