Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Orioles On June 29
Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Grichuk is hitting for a .268 BA, .303 OBP and .580 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 20 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.
Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.