Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Guardians On June 23

Grichuk is hitting for a .264 BA, .301 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 18 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (7-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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