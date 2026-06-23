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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Guardians On June 23

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .264 BA, .301 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 18 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (7-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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