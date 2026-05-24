Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 24

Grichuk is hitting for a .255 BA, .276 OBP and .545 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 1.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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