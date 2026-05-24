Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 24
Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Grichuk is hitting for a .255 BA, .276 OBP and .545 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 1.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.