Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Rockies On April 23

Laureano is hitting for a .247 BA, .309 OBP and .459 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 13 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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