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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 21

Ramon Laureano and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Laureano has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .273 BA, .329 OBP and .506 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 12 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jimmy Herget (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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