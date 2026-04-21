Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 21

Laureano is hitting for a .273 BA, .329 OBP and .506 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 12 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jimmy Herget (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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