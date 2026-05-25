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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Phillies On May 25

Ramon Laureano and his San Diego Padres will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Laureano has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .213 BA, .296 OBP and .378 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 21 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Laureano has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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