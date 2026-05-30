Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Nationals On May 30

Laureano is hitting for a .207 BA, .287 OBP and .380 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 23 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Laureano has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (6-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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