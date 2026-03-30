Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Giants On March 30

Laureano had a .281 BA, .342 OBP and .512 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .855 and he scored 72 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 76 runs. Laureano recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Tigers.

Landen Roupp starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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