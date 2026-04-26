Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 26

Laureano is hitting for a .255 BA, .314 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 13 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.97 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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