Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 26
Ramon Laureano and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Laureano has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Laureano is hitting for a .255 BA, .314 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 13 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.97 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.