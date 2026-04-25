Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Diamondbacks On April 25

Laureano is hitting for a .264 BA, .320 OBP and .484 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 13 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 6 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Zac Gallen (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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