Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Cubs On April 28

Laureano is hitting for a .255 BA, .322 OBP and .451 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 14 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.