Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Athletics On May 22

Laureano is hitting for a .215 BA, .292 OBP and .367 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

Jeffrey Springs (3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.

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