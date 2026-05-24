Rafael Devers And Giants Face White Sox On May 24

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .284 OBP and .390 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 20 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Noah Schultz (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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