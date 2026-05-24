Rafael Devers And Giants Face White Sox On May 24
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .284 OBP and .390 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 20 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
The White Sox are sending Noah Schultz (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.