Rafael Devers And Giants Take On White Sox On May 22

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .291 OBP and .403 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 19 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (6-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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