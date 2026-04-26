Rafael Devers And Giants Play Marlins On April 26
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .213 BA, .248 OBP and .296 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored seven runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will send Max Meyer (1-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.