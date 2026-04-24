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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Marlins On April 24

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .230 BA, .267 OBP and .320 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored seven runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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