Rafael Devers And Giants Face Marlins On April 24

Devers is hitting for a .230 BA, .267 OBP and .320 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored seven runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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