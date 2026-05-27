Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 27

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .291 OBP and .417 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 21 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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