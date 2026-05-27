Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 27
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .291 OBP and .417 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 21 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.