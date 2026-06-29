Rafael Devers And Giants Face Diamondbacks On June 29

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .299 OBP and .452 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 38 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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