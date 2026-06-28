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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Braves On June 28

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +1000 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .300 OBP and .454 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 38 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (8-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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