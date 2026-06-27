Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Braves On June 27
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .236 BA, .297 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 36 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.