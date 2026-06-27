Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Braves On June 27

Devers is hitting for a .236 BA, .297 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 36 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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