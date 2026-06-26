Rafael Devers And Giants Play Braves On June 26

Devers is hitting for a .235 BA, .297 OBP and .432 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 36 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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