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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Braves On June 26

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .235 BA, .297 OBP and .432 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 36 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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