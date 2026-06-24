Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Athletics On June 24

Devers is hitting for a .238 BA, .301 OBP and .430 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 35 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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