Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Athletics On June 23

Devers is hitting for a .238 BA, .302 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 35 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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