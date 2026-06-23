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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Athletics On June 23

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .238 BA, .302 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 35 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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