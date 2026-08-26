Peter Lambert And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 26
Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lambert has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lambert is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.