Peter Lambert And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 26

Lambert is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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