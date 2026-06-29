Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Twins On June 29

Lambert is 6-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.