Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Twins On June 29
Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lambert is 6-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.