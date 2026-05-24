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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Cubs On May 24

Peter Lambert will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Lambert has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lambert is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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