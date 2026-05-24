Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Cubs On May 24

Lambert is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.