Peter Lambert And Astros Play Brewers On May 30

Lambert is 3-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.