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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Play Brewers On May 30

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lambert is 3-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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