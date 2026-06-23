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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Face Blue Jays On June 23

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Lambert has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Lambert is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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