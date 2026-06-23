Peter Lambert And Astros Face Blue Jays On June 23

Lambert is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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